Abubakar Shekau, 85 others top list of Army most wanted terrorists

Kindly Share This Story:

The Commandant, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Farouk Yahaya, on Wednesday, declared Abubakar Shekau and 85 other terrorists most wanted in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army last night released a list of 86 persons wanted in connection with an act of terrorism. Those on the list are alleged to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

Among those on the list are Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abu Musa Al Barnawi, Modu Sulum, Malkam Umar, Bello Husba, Yan Kolo, Ibrahim Abu Maryam, Baka Kwasari, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam, Abu Imma, and Abu Dardda.

ALSO READ:

The list was released by Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, alongside Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State, at the Nigerian Army Super Camp, Chabbal in Konduga local government area of Borno.

“Identifying the enclaves of the terrorists as they move from one location to another is useful. The counter-insurgency fight should not be left to the military alone,” Tukur Buratai, said at the inauguration of the civilian joint task force into the Operation Lafia Doyle formation in Maiduguri.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: