ABU confirms release of 9 kidnapped students, mute on ransom

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Director of Public Affairs in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Auwal Umar has confirmed the release of 9 French Language students of the university who were kidnapped  last week.

The students were traveling to Lagos for an immersion programme at the Nigerian French Language Village (NFLV) in Badagry, when they were attacked and abducted by armed bandits  along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The ABU’s Director of Public Affairs,  confirmed the release of the students on  Sunday afternoon.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that the students have been released. They were released yesterday (Saturday) night and most of them have already been reunited with their families.”

N1million was allegedly paid  as ransom on each of the nine students.

Earlier, the kidnappers had  demanded a cumulative ransom of N370 for the release of the students.

Dickson Oko, one of the students who escaped the kidnap attack with a gunshot wound, was reported to have said that, the kidnappers reached out to the families of the students, demanding for N30 million each for their freedom.

Journalists were told that the ransom was later reduced to  N9million , N1million per victim.

