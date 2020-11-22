Abducted Nasarawa APC chairman found dead

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Philip Shekwo, who was abducted by gunmen on Saturday, has been found dead.

Mr. Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, told newsmen on Sunday in Lafia that the lifeless body of the victim was found in a farm, some meters away from his Bukan-Sidi residence where he was abducted.

According to Longe, the investigation has begun to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

He said that the distance from his residence to where his corpse was found, coupled with the fact that there was no demand for ransom suggested a case of assassination rather than kidnapping.

He, however, noted that investigation would determine whether it was an assassination or not.

“The intensity of the bullet marks on the wall and the frantic effort to gain entrance into the deceased’s house is pointing to the fact that it is more than a case of kidnapping.

“Then, where we found his body now is too close to the house.

“Usually, when kidnapping is carried out, it is for profit, but when within a twinkle of an eye the man is killed without any demand whatsoever, I think it’s assassination.

“That notwithstanding, we (Police) are going to carry out an exhaustive investigation into the matter,” the commissioner said.

Longe had earlier confirmed the abduction of the APC chieftain from his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia, around 11 p.m. on Saturday and taken away to an unknown destination.

He said the police had deployed officers on a search-and-rescue operation only to find his lifeless body in the area.

