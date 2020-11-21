‘A selfless leader with unwavering commitment to peace’, Reps PDP caucus hails Jonathan at 63

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) caucus of the House of Representatives has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday.

In a statement signed by the Leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, they said “Jonathan over the years, has distinguished himself as a committed democrat and selfless leader with an unwavering commitment to the peace, progress, and unity of our country.

“In this special occasion, we recall with gratitude the unusual sacrifices, former President Jonathan made for the peace, progress, and unity of our dear country. And his untiring efforts to deepen democracy in our nation”.

Also read:

According to them, “it was also on record that through his transformation agenda, the former president revolutionalised the agricultural sector and introduced all-season farming; revamped rail transportation; established university in every State so as to make university education more accessible to young Nigerians; strengthened the economy with the dollar exchanging at 180 naira to a dollar and strengthened our democracy with very Liberal Human Rights practices”.

According to the caucus, “Dr Jonathan is known to have initiated programmes and policies that directly impacted positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens, stabilized the economy and enhanced transparency in governance; under him, the country’s economy was rated as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world”.

“An apostle of politics without bitterness, Dr Jonathan, who believes that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian, championed electoral reforms and restored the peoples hope in the electoral process”.

Similarly, according to the caucus, “he entrenched democratic ethos of respect for rule of law, fundamental human rights of citizens and freedom of expression.

“In a continent plagued with sit-tight leaders, President Jonathan willingly conceded the 2015 presidential election, regardless of the perceived irregularities in that election, even before the final results were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC)”.

The caucus added that “since his exit as president, he has remained an ambassador of peace, good governance, credible elections in the country, African and the world at large.

“On this auspicious occasion, we join all men of goodwill to celebrate the face of democracy in Africa, an icon, a global statesman, and firm believer in the unity of our country”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: