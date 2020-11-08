8yrs after, Patrick Oghenejode’s memory lives on

Kindly Share This Story:

Eight years after the passing of late Patrick Ayiwe Oghenejode, his memory lives on as the Chairman, Patrick Adahor Ayiwe Oghenejode Foundation, Edirin Adahor Oghenejode commemorates the selfless services the late Patriarch rendered to the society.

In a tribute to his Father, the Chairman of the foundation extolled the late Oghenejode for his total commitment to God Almighty and his dedication to working for humanity while on earth.

According to him, “Its exactly 8years ago you proceeded to heaven to be with the angels and Saints of heaven, your exemplary lifestyle on earth has indeed gained me access to greater heights.

A few days ago , your friend for over four decades (HRM Oba Adegbamigbe Olugbemigun Kokotiri, the 11 Olujare of Ijare )called to check up on me and he spoke highly of you.

I was extremely grateful to Almighty God for your selfless service to humanity and total commitment to the Almighty God.

I pray Almighty God to continually grant your soul eternal rest, Jaden, Orlando and i miss you greatly.”

Kindly Share This Story: