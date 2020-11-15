2023 Presidency: Mass defection looms in South East PDP

Zone to reject VP slot
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja
Ahead of the 2023 Presidential elections, some prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from South East geopolitical zone have threatened to dump the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, if the presidential ticket was not ceded to the zone.
The PDP leaders also vowed not to take vice presidential position from the party, saying that anyone from the zone that accepts vice presidential ticket will be tagged as an enemy of the zone.
A former governor from the zone who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity said that South East has been faithful to the PDP since 1998 despite what happened to the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekweme at the convention in Jo’s.
According to him, “If the PDP refuses to zone the 2023 Presidential ticket to the South East, we will be left with no other option than to leave the party.
“We are solidly behind the position of our brother and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi. We have supported the party (PDP) and it will be unfortunate if the party decides to take our support for granted.
“We have also vowed that we are not going to accept Vice Presidential ticket from the party and any son or daughter from the zone that accepts to be vice to anyone will be tagged as an enemy of the zone.
“Some people are already mobilizing for #EndVP protest in South East and we are going to ensure that we make resources available to that effect. It’s going to be a collective thing. And I am assuring you that the country will not regret having a President of South East extraction come 2023.”