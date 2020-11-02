128 NGOs, CSOs condemn fresh #EndSARS protest

Kindly Share This Story:

A Coalition of 108 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society organisations and other concerned peace and rights’ advocacy groups, has condemned in very strong terms the attempt to re-ignite the #EndSARS protest using Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, as a launchpad.

Specifically, the Coalition accused the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, of surreptitious attempts to resuscitate the rested #EndSARS protest platform, to blackmail the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

This was as the organisation maintained that the move was a potential threat to national security and public safety, considering the magnitude of the hijack of the recent protest by suspected hoodlums, who did not only loot warehouses but also killed innocent citizens and destroyed both public and private property.

The group’s positions were a fallout of an emergency stakeholders meeting called to deliberate on Sunday’s unfortunate protest by Sowore and few of his cohorts in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Dr Tunde Aremu (National Coordinator), Barr Chimbuchi Akuabata (National Secretary), as well as Hajiya Hadiza Hamza (Coordinator, Women Support of the Coalition) respectively, the group described as unacceptable and repugnant the events at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAiA) and the Force Headquarters.

It argued that, apart from disturbing the free flow of traffic within and around Abuja, which has a negative impact on the socio-economic activities of residents, Sowore’s plan is detrimental to attempts by the government to address the fundamental issues raised by the original #EndSARS protesters.

Accordingly, the stakeholders have called on youths in Abuja in particular, and across the country in general, to reject and resist Sowore’s antics, especially against the backdrop of his antecedents and selfish interests.

Recall that Sowore had led what he considered was a “revolution” against the government, which had led to his arrest and ongoing trial for treason and other related offences before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Among other conditions for bail, trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, had restricted the activist’s movement to Abuja and also barred him from addressing public gatherings.

Rising from the emergency meeting, said: “The Coalition of 128 NGOs, CSOs and CBOs met today after an emergency stakeholders’ meeting on the resurgence of a selfish group using the well-respected and coordinated #EndSARS platform to feather their sponsored political and selfish agenda to the detriment of national security and peace of Nigeria”.

The group upbraided the protesters who defaced the critical roads with ‘END SARS’ protest inscription.

