WTO: EU vows to support Okonjo-Iweala

European Union governments Monday promised to support Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former finance minister in the World Trade Organisation director general position.

Bloomberg, an Online newspaper disclosed this on its site. The medium, said that EU would support the Nigerian and South Korean candidates to lead the World Trade Organization as the race enters its final month.

EU member-country envoys agreed on Monday in Brussels to endorse Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Yoo Myung-hee, South Korea’s trade chief, in their bids to become WTO director-general, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Five candidates are still in the running to the lead the WTO. It plans to announce two finalists after Oct. 6 and name a winner by Nov. 7.

