World Teachers Day: Ereyitomi salutes teachers

On 5:43 pm
Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has commended teachers in Warri federal constituency for their role in nation-building as they join their counterparts to celebrate World Teachers’ Day 2020 on Monday.

Ereyitomi who felicitated with  teachers  in a statement signed by its Spokesman   Amb. Toyin Agbola lauded teachers  for their courage, devotion to duties despite the pandemic and other challenges, describing teachers as the bedrock of any nation.

The lawmaker  urged teachers to continually put in their best as their reward won’t be left unattended to, assuring that he would do everything possible to attract good package and reward for teachers.

Ereyitomi commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving spacial salaries structure for teachers as well as adjusting retirement age of teachers from 35 years to 40 years in service and other welfare packages for them, all in order to encourage better and efficient delivery of knowledge on students which are the future of Nigeria.

He appealed to those whose duties it is to do the needful by paying teachers pensions and gratuities as at when  due in order to boost morals of teachers in the country while calling on the federal government to roll out policy to better  teachers lives as their welfare matters for the future of the Nigerian people.

