Woman who sold grandson at birth got N1.3M ― Police

By Egufe Yafugborhi

POLICE in Rivers state say, Antonia Amos, the woman who allegedly sold his grandson at birth in Imo state received one million, three hundred thousand naira (N 1.3M) for the failed child trafficking.

Rivers Commissioner of Police (CP) Joseph Mukan revealed this Thursday while releasing the rescued baby to her parents at the State Command’s Headquarters in Port Harcourt where arrested suspects involved in the incident were also paraded.

Mukan stated that detectives of the Trans-Amadi Police Station began an investigation into the case of Child Trafficking, reported 25 September 2020 by one Christian Duru ‘m’, father of the baby.

He said Duru’s wife, Anthonia Joseph, gave birth to the baby, “but with the connivance of his mother-in-law, one Anthonia Amos ‘f’ sold the two weeks old baby at the cost of one million, three hundred thousand naira (N 1.3M).

“In course of investigation, the mother-in-law was arrested and on interrogation, led the Detectives to Ukanafun LGA in Akwa-Ibom State where one Pauline Umoh ‘f’ was arrested. She later led the Police to Mgbidi in Imo State where the buyer, Juliana Obianwa ‘f’ was arrested and the baby recovered.

“The Baby boy has been released to the mother while the suspects are in our custody helping in the investigation and efforts intensified to arrest the remnants of the syndicate.”

