With Nnamdi Kanu, no hope for Biafrans – Asari Dokubo

Kindly Share This Story:

…‘How we fell out during Anambra, 2019 polls’

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The founder of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Mujihad Asari-Dokubo, has, again, attacked the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying he has derailed the Biafra struggle.

Dokubo, who said he’s a Biafran and believes in Biafra struggle, maintained that the IPOB leader was not in any struggle for the restoration of Biafra republic.

The ex-militant fighter, who spoke exclusively to Sunday Vanguard in his country home, Buguma in Kalabari Kingdom, Rivers State, opined that associating with Kanu was his greatest regret.

“It gives me regret that in my life, I ever associated with a person called Nnamdi Kanu. That when he was in crisis, I came out to defend him. In fact, my greatest regret is associating with Nnamdi Kanu. I can’t make peace with somebody like him. It’s a foreclosed issue because he has nothing to offer other than to derail our struggle,”he stated.

“With Nnamdi Kanu, there’s no hope for Biafra. Those of us who get close to him know he’s not fighting for any Biafra. Nnamdi Kanu is just one individual in Biafra, so, we shouldn’t make him important, he’s not. He’s just like everyone one of us.

“He’s not in any struggle. Whatever spell he has cast on the Igbo will be removed very soon and their eyes will open. When he was in trouble, all of us came out to defend him because an injury to one is an injury to all. We risked our lives by speaking in support of him, for him to be released from prison and for him not to be killed.

READ ALSO:

“Now, he sees those of us who fought on his behalf for his freedom as his followers. Some of us regret ever lending our voice. We would have left him to rot in jail because he’s caused more harm to Biafra struggle than anyone else.”

When asked how Kanu has caused more harm than good to the Biafra struggle, the former President of the Ijaw Youth Council retorted, “Listen to him! Don’t you listen to his broadcast? His insults to every Igbo person that disagrees with him? He has also extended his insults to other tribes including the Ijaw people.

“He’s attacking Ralph Uwazuruike and Nnia Nwodo (Ohanaeze leader). Now, he’s attacking Pa Edwin Clark who’s not a Biafran. Biafra is the former Eastern Region. Pa Clark has never been an Easterner but from the Western Region to Mid-Western Region. So he’s gone outside the Igbo to abuse Pa Clark, Isaac Boro, Ken Saro-Wiwa.

“How can you bring unity to the people by abusing and attacking their leaders? Is Biafra struggle an Igbo struggle? He’s making it an Igbo struggle. The Biafra Nnamdi Kanu is pursuing will be worse than Southern Sudan if he wants to promote Igbo hegemony over and above Ijaw hegemony, Ibibio hegemony, and so on.

“He’s power-drunk. We are not even done with the struggle, he’s assumed the position of leadership, calling himself the supreme leader.”

Speaking on how he fell out with the IPOB leader, Asari explained: “It was during the Anambra governorship election when he said there would be no election in the state and I disagreed with him. I said it would be a fatal mistake not to participate in the election. I told him it will be better to elect somebody who will have some form of sympathy, even if the person is not totally in the struggle, than to elect an open enemy, who will use the state resources to support our enemies. He said no and declared that day ‘Ofe nsala’ day.

“Again, during the 2019 elections, I said let’s vote out President Buhari and let the person we will vote for also know that we are the ones that supported him, so that when the person is there, even if he’s not with us, he will know that we contributed to the removal of Buhari. He said no and started calling me saboteur. At the end of the day, Nnamdi Kanu came and said people should go and vote. He said he had signed, sealed and delivered documents. Over one year and five months after the election, we have not seen the signed, sealed and delivered documents.

“He didn’t tell us whom he signed the documents with and he did not do anything to apologize to those of us who believed that we had to participate in that election. Rather, he continued calling us names. I’m not a member of the PDP but what would have made me happy is that all of us worked together to remove Buhari. We did not do that, we failed.

“The truth is that the vast majority of Biafrans don’t want anything to do with Nigeria. Majority of us want to leave Nigeria. So, Nnamdi Kanu through Radio Biafra has been able to reach out to some of these people and has changed the Biafra struggle into a cult struggle, who go about attacking people who are opposed to them. Before my quarrel with him, nobody was against him but now, people are no longer afraid of him.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: