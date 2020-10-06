Why I can’t inaugurate 14 lawmakers-elect— Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said he had no powers to bring back the 14 lawmakers-elect yet to be inaugurated in the state, for the inauguration.

Governor Obaseki said this when he paid a thank-you visit to the national working committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abuja, on Monday.

He noted that the said 14 elected lawmakers were not prevented from performing their duties, but they “refused to be inaugurated”.

His words: “They were listening to their godfather who kept hoping and promising that he would unconstitutionally get the state House of Assembly to reissue a proclamation even after the court had settled the matter.

“For more than 180 days, they did not come. They refused to represent the people. Those seats became vacant; that’s what the constitution says.

“They went to court after those seats were declared vacant by the Speaker. There is nothing I can do about that at this time.

“I wish it did not happen, but people were playing God and promising what is not constitutionally possible.

“It is not about me. I am an elected governor of Edo. I am not one that plants people into the House of Assembly.

“They, on their own, operated the rules the way it should be. The seats are now vacant. We should learn that democracy is underpinned by the constitution and the law.

“Even if I wanted today to bring them back, I don’t have such powers. I do not have anything against them because I do not have such authority to bring them back to the house.”

