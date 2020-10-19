Why I admire Iyabo Ojo a lot – Aishy, actress

Kindly Share This Story:

For Baltimore, Maryland USA based Nigerian actress, Aisat Iyabode Asamu aka Aishy she draws her inspiration from two important persons in her life.

In a recent encounter with Vanguard News, the Oyo state born script interpreter says, ” I admire my mom a lot, she’s also my role model just like Iyabo Ojo. I feel like my mom is an example of what a good woman should be.

The way she does her thing, the way she talks. She also puts other people’s need first before hers. And for Iyabo Ojo; she is someone I really like and admire a lot. She’s got the drive and everything. It really rear to see a single woman in the industry that’s got the same energy, passion she’s got and also doing good things for herself.”

Aishy who is already happily married and enjoying her marital home, added that she now sees and appreciates love differently.

Hear her: “I already found love. I’m married to a handsome and God fearing man. Love means knowing that no matter what, you have someone to count on. It’s unconditional and makes you feel good on the inside. You can trust the person you love and are comfortable around them. It’s like your heart tells you that it is good for you. Yes I do see love different than I did years ago.”

Sharing her latest projects at hand despite the effect of COVID-19 truncating some of her plans for 2020, Aishy maintained that she has bounced back and excelling in the Make Believe World: “Early this year, I had planned to go to Vegas (sin city), but I had to put everything on hold because of the pandemic. The movies I recently featured in is “Last Laugh and Pawon”.

The experience was great, I like the character given to me; most especially in the movie Last Laugh. I feel like that’s more me. I also participated in movie like Okun Ebi, Get A Girlfriend, Documentary Crime and a few more. It wasn’t really easy at the beginning to be sincere because I used to be camera shy. I always feel like everyone on set is coming for me when I make mistakes like forget my line or the other.”

