Why APC is weak in the South-South – Kokori

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

Member, Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Frank Kokori has cited the non-reward system of the party as one of the major reasons why the party is weak in the South-South.

Chief Kokori while speaking on the exit of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State from the party said Uduaghan had to go back to his former party after the APC failed to compensate him following his defection to the APC.

ALSO READ: Police arrest videographer behind Delta viral SARS video

Speaking on the reward system of the party which he described as being screwed towards negativity, Chief Kokori who is also a chieftain of the party in the state, said: “Since the party does not have a reward system which PDP is noted for, talking about patronage of people who have sacrificed for the party, the reward system in the APC is screwed towards negativity.

“The original people of the party do not enjoy anything but those who just defected to the party even from the PDP, and that is one of the problems that is making the party weak especially in the South-South.

ALSO READ: RIFAN attributes recent price hike in local rice to coming festivities

“Uduaghan was frustrated in the PDP by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa especially when he could not get the senatorial seat and felt he could get it in the APC and that was why he came to the party and at the end of the day, he still could not get it and the APC did not compensate him and as a typical Nigerian politician, he had to go back to where he would make more money and be involved in the power bloc in the state.

“For me, Uduaghan has always been a real PDP man and his coming to the APC was on sabbatical, hence he went back and there is nothing extraordinary about it.

“I pray that we learn our lessons, and that is one of the reasons people like Uduaghan and others are running away from the party because they expect that the goodies they were expecting they could not claim it as they expected.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: