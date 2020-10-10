Which Chelsea players should stay & who should leave this summer

Kindly Share This Story:

It is crystal clear that a rebuild is required if Chelsea is to mount a meaningful title chase in the 2020/2021 campaign. The youthful Chelsea team has had a couple of highs and lows in the 2019/2020 season, with a struggle for consistency being a major hurdle.

As the transfer market heats up, the big debate is, who should survive the axe and who should part ways with the club. Interestingly, there have been rumors of massive clear outs at Chelsea. Let’s do a quick review, telling you our take on the players that merit a stay and those that should pack their bags and leave Stamford Bridge as the 2020/2021 season approaches.

Who should stay at Chelsea this season?

N’Golo Kante

The tenacity and stability of the French midfielder are some of his best gifts. Kante has been a reliable player for Chelsea since he signed from Leicester City and has won the hearts of many Chelsea fans. The 2019/2020 season was somewhat of a nightmare to Kante.

A series of injuries hampered his development and missed several critical matches for Chelsea. Sadly, there are lots of rumors that Chelsea are ready to listen to offers from other clubs for Kante.

If this is true, then the club might be losing arguably their best player. He is no doubt still one of the best midfielders in the world and should stay with Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic

The 2019/2020 season was his debut campaign in English top-flight football. Initially, there were glimpses of flashy football from the American talent but he faded away as the season progressed. Lampard seemed to have lost faith in Pulisic and favored the likes of Willian, Mount, and Abraham. However, Pulisic turned things around and forced himself into a regular starter. Towards the end, he contributed and scored nearly every time he stepped on the pitch.

He seems to have finally adapted to the demands of the premier league. He has become such a reliable player that you can stake on in the world of sport betting. He will be the key to Chelsea’s bid for titles come next season.

Kourt Zuma

Kourt Zuma is not a world-class center-back, but Chelsea should still give him a chance. Chelsea’s major problem in the 2019/2020 season was the porous defense. It all started at the beginning of the season, when they lost 4-0 to Manchester. Although Zuma was at fault for plenty of goals lost at the beginning of the campaign, he seemed to have gained momentum with the return of Rudiger. Rudiger injected more composure and confidence to the French man. His game improved and became a regular partner for Rudiger in the heart of the central defense.

Jorginho

Jorginho was brought in by Sarri in 2018 and has not quite disappointed the blues, despite not being a fan favorite at the start of his tenure. He has been one of the prominent names in the midfield since his debut. Lampard started dropping him as the season progressed. He even failed to make the bench on some occasions. He was brought back after Kante sustained an injury towards the end of the season. Jorginho is one of the best passers in the Chelsea midfield. He brings composure and experience. He should stay at the bridge.

Who should leave Chelsea this Summer?

Mitchy Batshuayi

The Belgian has been on loan to several clubs since joining Chelsea.

He came back to Chelsea in the 2019/2020 season, expecting to nail down a starting spot. However, Lampard has favored other players in attack, and Batshuayi has had slim chances. For the sake of his career, he should leave the club this summer.

Marcos Alonso

Although he was instrumental in Chelsea’s title-winning campaign, Marcos Alonso’s time at Stamford Bridge seems over. He should look for greener pastures or risk warming the bench once Chelsea acquires some of the top left-back targets on the wishlist.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa is one of the most expensive goalkeepers in the world! Yes, it is hard to believe he is good given the many goals he has allowed in a single campaign. His situation is complicated. While Chelsea wants to ship him out, no concrete offers from potential suitors are coming in. He has become something of a bitter concoction to Chelsea’s board. It is time the club part ways with the goalkeeper but it could prove complex.

Rose Barkley

When playing for a big club like Chelsea FC, consistency is very crucial. Sadly, consistency is what Rose Barkley has failed to deliver. He scores, he assists, but he doesn’t do it week in week out. He risks being a bench warmer and should perhaps bite the bullet and leave the Club.

Emerson Palmieri

Emerson initially looked promising, but he is taking time to unleash his potential.

Frank Lampard has lost faith with the Brazilian, and his time at the club should come to an end to avoid stalling his career and rotting on the blues bench.

Wrap Up

Chelsea have already been busy recruiting some of the highly-regarded players in the football world. However, the club should try to keep a balance of the squad. Before the 2020/2021 season kicks off, the club will have to play its cards well to know who to let go and who to retain.

