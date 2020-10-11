When you serve with heart, might people respond, Buhari congratulates Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja— President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu(SAN) of Ondo State on his re-election for another four-year term, noting that when a leader serves the people with heart and might, the people respond in like manner.

President Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Femi Adesina, lauding the resounding victory of the governor at the election held on Saturday, October 10.

The president noted that the votes garnered “show that one good turn surely deserves another.”

The President thanked the people of Ondo State for keeping faith with their governor, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, noting that “the people know the person and party that truly serves them, and have spoken in clear voice and unmistakable terms.”

He appreciated the electorate in Ondo State for comporting themselves decently and in order, and for exhibiting conduct that indicates that the country is making progress in its electoral behaviour.

According to the statement, “He also gives kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for organising credible, free and fair election, and to security agencies which ensured that orderliness was enthroned and maintained.

“The President urges Governor Akeredolu to be humble and magnanimous in victory, and serve the people of Ondo State even better than how he did in the first term.

“He noted that when you serve with heart and might, the people respond in like manner, and we can easily get to where we are headed as a country,” Buhari congratulated Akeredolu.

