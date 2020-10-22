Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

‘What was that’? ― Nigerians react to President Buhari’s speech

On 9:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
#EndSARS Protest: We won't allow anybody to disrupt peace of our nation — Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

Reactions have started to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s televised speech on the ongoing #EndSARS protests, and the breakdown of law and order nationwide.

Nigeria has been rocked by #EndSARS protests carried out by youths protesting police brutality, with calls for President Buhari to address the nation in a live broadcast.

President Buhari finally addressed the nation in a televised speech on Wednesday, where he addressed the international community, the youths, amongst other issues, but glaringly failed to mention the Lekki toll gate killings.

In reaction, Nigerians took to Twitter to air their views on the President’s speech, here are some:

ALSO READ: Buhari’s address disappointing, completely disconnected, failed empathy test – PDP

 

Vanguard 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!