We don’t need executive order to disband SARS, Buhari’s aide tells protesters

By Nwafor Sunday

The Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmed, Monday said that with the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu’s declaration of the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the country does not need an executive order to dissolve the police unit.

Disclosing this via his twitter handle, Bashir said: “The defunct SARS was a unit of the Police, it was an administrative creation of the IG of Police, not created by any executive order or legislative act. We actually don’t need an executive order to fully disband the unit when the IGP with full authority has already disbanded it.

“The SARS is no more, fully dissolved which made it a thing of the past. The defunct Police unit ended immediately the IGP made the announcement of its total dissolution. #EndSARS

“We should understand that not all Police officers are SARS operatives, I understand the genuine concerns, and the President has said it earlier the disbanding of SARS is only the first step in government’s commitment to extensive Police reform, and that is what we really need.

“All the defunct SARS operatives are police officers, but not all the police officers are SARS operatives. The SARS was a unit of the Nigeria Police Force, and the unit was dissolved yesterday. SARS doesn’t exist now. #EndSARS”.

