We are living in hell, Niger governor cries out to Buhari

President Buhari receives in audience Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, in State House on 2nd Oct 2020. PHOTO: Bayo Omoboriowo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, on Friday cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari over the dilapidation of roads and the ravaging menace of flood in the state, saying that his people were living in hell.

Governor Abubakar spoke to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with the President to seek urgent intervention to alleviate the suffering of his people at the State House Abuja.

He lamented that the poor state of federal roads had made life difficult for commuters and threatening to cut them off from the rest of the country.

He also said that floods have ruined 2,500 hectares of sugar cane plantations and ravaged 22 out of 25 local government areas of the state.

Besides, he said that 150 communities in the state are living underwater and he sought the President’s assistance to provide succor for farmers affected.

