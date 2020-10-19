Vote counting ongoing in Guinea’s tense election

Kindly Share This Story:

Ballots are being counted in Guinea’s presidential election as the incumbent, 82-year-old Alpha Condé, who seeks a controversial third term.

Provisional results must be announced 72 hours after the closure of polling stations, according to the electoral law.

Candidates will then have eight days to lodge appeals failure to which the final results will be deemed uncontested. Candidates need more than 50% of the vote for outright victory, or there will be a second round on 24 November.

Ten other candidates are also running.

Sunday’s election was conducted in a tense atmosphere although Security Minister, Damantang Camara said no major incidents were registered.

He said he was concerned by a statement from the leader of the opposition Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) party, Cellou Dalein Diallo, who said he would not recognise the results if he would not win.

He urged candidates to refrain from making irresponsible statements.

