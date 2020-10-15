Violence: Army restates commitment to democratic rule

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Army has restated its commitment to democratic rule in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa.

In the statement titled, ‘Nigerian Army Remains Resolute To The Peace And Stability Of The Nation’, the army added that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

”The army hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost,”

Sagir reaffirmed the army’s unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution.

“The Nigerian Army is ready to fully support civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.

“All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity,’’ Musa said. (N

