Breaking News
Translate

Videos: ENDSARS protesters at Alausa regroup after attack by hoodlums

On 1:03 pmIn SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:
Video below

ENSARS protesters at Alausa in Lagos State have resumed their agitation calling for the end to unprofessionalism on the part of the Nigerian Police Force personnel.

The Nigerian youths in their hundreds who trooped out to express their displeasure at the unprofessionalism of the disbanded Nigerian Police Force special unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were on Thursday morning attacked by hoodlums.

Read our earlier report of the incident HERE. [Watch VIDEO: Hoodlums attack #ENDSARS protesters at Alausa]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!