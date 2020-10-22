Vanguard Logo

VIDEO: Sporadic gun fire as hoodlums try to attack Ikoyi Prisons

On 1:33 pmIn News, SARS Updateby
There has been an attempted jail break at the Ikoyi Prison as soldiers and police battle to prevent the actions from all corners of the prison.

Vanguard gathered that in an attempt to prevent the prisoners from escape, the security personnel are firing on all angles, which exposes neighbouring residents at risk of catching stray bullets.

