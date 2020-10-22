VIDEO: Sporadic gun fire as hoodlums try to attack Ikoyi Prisons

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
There has been an attempted jail break at the Ikoyi Prison as soldiers and police battle to prevent the actions from all corners of the prison.
Vanguard gathered that in an attempt to prevent the prisoners from escape, the security personnel are firing on all angles, which exposes neighbouring residents at risk of catching stray bullets.
Kindly Share This Story:
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.