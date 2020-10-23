VIDEO: Residents in Ilesa storm national silo, cart away grains

Shina Abubakar Osogbo
Following the break into Ede Cocoa warehouse, residents in Ilesa, Osun State stormed the National Silo located at Irojo area of the town, carting away grains and other food items.
The incident which was confirmed by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, who is from Ilesa-East state constituency, occurred around 1-1:30 pm.
Video of the incident, which went viral on Social media showed resident carrying bags of grains on a motorcycle while others were there with vehicles.