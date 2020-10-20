Breaking News
VIDEO: Protesters in Umuahia force soldiers to turn back during an #EndSARS protest

Protesters in umuahia, Abia state have forced soldiers to turn back during an EndSARS after they tried to drive through the protest near FMC junction.

