VIDEO: Minister of Youths and Sports speaks on #EndSARS protest

Video By JohnBosco

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare brief State House correspondents on the #ENDSARS protest after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Monday

