VIDEO: Minister of Youths and Sports speaks on #EndSARS protest

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare brief State House correspondents on the #ENDSARS protest after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Monday
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.