VIDEO: Hoodlums attack #ENDSARS protesters at Alausa

By Bose Adelaja
As the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country entered Day 9, Thursday, scores of hoodlums have, attacked protesters in Ikeja, Lagos.
As early as 7am, the protesters rose from Lagos State House of Assembly to barricade Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and prevented vehicular movement on the expressway.
Hoodlums have hijacked the protest at Alausa. Retweet !! #EndSWAT #Anonymous
pic.twitter.com/dFNFdC2IuP
— Laycon #Bbnaija #Endsars ❼ (@Mistakobz) October 15, 2020
ALSO READ:#EndSARS: Adamu Garba threatens to sue Twitter CEO if…
However, some hoodlums surfaced from nowhere wielding dangerous weapons to intimidate the protesters.
As at the time of this report, the protesters were scampering for safety.
Details later.