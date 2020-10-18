Vanguard Logo

VIDEO: #EndSARS protesters chant amidst heavy rainfall

Just like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) national anthem… under the sun and in the rain, the #EndSARS protesters are not blinking as they continue to push for a Nigeria of their dream.

As shared by Lagos Pikin Reports on his Twitter account, protesters in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, were seen chanting in the rain as some hoist the Nigerian flag as they sing and dance.

Some removed their clothes in the spirited video.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS: 23 key demands Nigerian youths want from FG

 

