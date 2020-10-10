VIDEO: End SARS protesters vandalise police post in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Some irate youths on Friday attacked a police station in Imoru, Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State, vandalising and looting the station.

The youths seen in a video footage were destroying police patrol vehicle, while window glasses and doors were broken.

It was observed that the youths took advantage of the incident to cart away items from the police station, while daring the officers to come out.

Our correspondent could not immediately confirm why the youths engaged such the act.

Reacting to the attack, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola in a statement condemned the incident in its entirety, while warning youths against such acts.

“We have warned them that we will no longer tolerate any act of violence against our facility and our men. Because we have had fruitful discussions with most of the youths across the state in the wake of this crisis.

The statement read, “the Ogun State Police Command has noticed with serious concerns the dimensions at which the protest by some youth tagged”End SARS” is taking”

“That in the wake of the crisis which started some days ago, the command had a fruitful discussion with some youth across the state appealing to them to be peaceful in their conduct because of the past experience that peaceful protest is always hijacked by hoodlums to perpetrate all shot of evils”.

“As predicted, the so-called peaceful protest has turned violent in some parts of the state leading to destruction and looting of two Police Post in Ijebu ode on Friday, 9th of October, 2020”.

“To this end, the command is hereby appealing ones again to parents, community leaders and other stakeholders to call their wards to order as a further violent attack on policemen will no longer be tolerated”.

It should be noted that the incident that led to this recent crisis did not happen in Ogun state and the police high Command has taken appropriate steps to curb the re-occurrence of such now or in future.

“Therefore, the attack on policemen and police facilities is unwarranted and uncalled for and it should be stopped forthwith”.

“The command will hold the leaders of any protest that led to violent attack and wanton destruction of property responsible and such person will be made to feel the weight of the law”.

On his part, the Public Relation Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS),Azeez Adeyemi called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to arrest those disturbing the peace of the society in the name of End SARS protest.

Adeyemi cautioned the protesters not to throw the country into unnecessary crisis, saying protests currently going on in some parts of the country may develop into full-blown chaos if care was not taken.

Adeyemi said the protests had already been hijacked by hoodlums who may take advantage to wreak havoc on other law-abiding citizens of the country.

While conceding that the activities of the police force, not only that of SARS, should be reformed for optimal performance, Adeyemi warned that “we must be careful not to set the country on fire”.

“We are aware that some internet fraudsters, in a bid to continue perpetrating their criminal acts, are mobilising hoodlums to protest against the activities of SARS,” he stated.

He recalled that the IGP had ordered that FSARS and other tactical units should no longer conduct checks either should they mount roadblocks.

Adeyemi, however, expressed worries that the people behind these protests are not satisfied with this.

He added that. “the police should not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anybody caught disturbing the peace of the public and causing violence all in the name of protest,” he stressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

