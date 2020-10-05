Vanguard Logo

VIDEO: BBNaija dropout, Erica hangs out with Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiddwaya, others

By Ayo Onikoyi
By Ayo Onikoyi

Contrary to the expectations of many that the disqualified Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemate, Erica may be having it rough, it appears she’s rather living it up on the upper reef with the creme de la creme of the society.

She was spotted weekend in Abuja having the time of her life in the company of the Vice President’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo and her Big Brother Housemate and boyfriend, Kiddwaya, son of a billionaire, Terry Waya

For someone who was ostracized from the show, Erica is not doing badly. Although she doesn’t get invites to events alongside her fellow Housemates she is still on top of things

On Saturday the winner of the reality TV show Laycon and other Housemates were hosted by Guinness for their prize presentation and Erica was grimly missing in action.

Vanguard gathered that she was not invited. The Guinness crew were very emphatic about it when asked why she wasn’t there

Kiddwaya too was not at the party, and it appears while their colleagues were in Lagos, Erica and Kidwayya were playing out their Big Brother romance in Abuja, frolicking to the fullest

