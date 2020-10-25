Breaking News
VIDEO: Another warehouse raided in Taraba despite curfew

On 12:44 pm
Despite the curfew imposed on Taraba, another Warehouse has just been broken. Some of the items being carted away include generator sets, sewing machines, computer accessories among others.

