VIDEO: Alausa #ENDSARS protesters repel armed thugs

An eyewitness video showing the moment #ENDSARS protesters repelled an attack from armed thugs in Alausa on Wednesday has surfaced.
The video showed the thugs wielding weapons being chased by a large crowd of protesters.
Video below
The moment people at #AlausaProtest rebutted the attack of state-hired thugs looking to disrupt the protest.
There is strength in numbers. ✊🏿#EndSWAT #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/1x9IOXXxeh
— 🕊️‘Ä𝗹𝘁ē 🎋 (@NewtVicky) October 14, 2020