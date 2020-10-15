Breaking News
VIDEO: Alausa #ENDSARS protesters repel armed thugs

An eyewitness video showing the moment #ENDSARS protesters repelled an attack from armed thugs in Alausa on Wednesday has surfaced.

The video showed the thugs wielding weapons being chased by a large crowd of protesters.

Video below

Vanguard 

