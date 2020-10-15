VIDEO: Alausa #ENDSARS protesters repel armed thugs

Kindly Share This Story:

An eyewitness video showing the moment #ENDSARS protesters repelled an attack from armed thugs in Alausa on Wednesday has surfaced.

The video showed the thugs wielding weapons being chased by a large crowd of protesters.

Video below

The moment people at #AlausaProtest rebutted the attack of state-hired thugs looking to disrupt the protest. There is strength in numbers. ✊🏿#EndSWAT #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/1x9IOXXxeh — 🕊️‘Ä𝗹𝘁ē 🎋 (@NewtVicky) October 14, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: