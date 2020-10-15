‘Varsity Guard’ launched in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

A book, ‘Varsity Guard’, which aims to help students in tertiary institutions to excel in their chosen career and also not fall victims of some costly errors that can truncate their studies, has hit the market.

The book, written by Mr Shadrack Akinola, was launched at a ceremony done virtually in Lagos recently.

Speaking on what prompted him to write the book, Akinola said his personal experience while in the university motivated him to do so.

He recalled that despite putting a lot to his studies while in the university, he still had an extra year because of some mistakes he made.

“The book is an experiential guide and a product of over seven years of continuous research just to make the book as rich and as well applicable in modern day times as possible.

“Some of the benefits of the book are; sensitizing students about choosing a career, the ripple effects they never consider which happen after school, imploring a 360 degrees approach to living well and productively on campus, effects of drug abuse to mention a few,” he said.

Akinola also noted that the need for quality orientation of youths could not be over-emphasized given the many negative things competing for their attention.

Present at the launch were: Mrs Olaide Akinola, Samuel Ajibola, Mr Modest Diko, Mrs Bukki Ogunnusi, Mrs Adebola Bakare, Rev Mobolade Omonijo, Rev Bode Daramola, Grp Cpt Oyinloye (Rtd) and Mrs Oyinloye to mention a few. They commended Akinola for his efforts and recommended the book for students and parents.

Kindly Share This Story: