UPDATED: Channels TV back on air

On 12:38 pm
DEVELOPING: Channels TV goes off air, reason unknown
Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

Channels TV is back on air.

Vanguard had reported earlier that the TV station suddenly went off air, without explanation.

A programme was on, where the field reporters were reporting live. One of the reporters’ video started shaking as if disturbed before he was taken off air.

A few minutes later, the station went off air.

Reacting, Sulaiman Aledeh, a former staff of Channels TV, tweeted his concern for the safety of the members of staff.

Earlier, TVC was attacked and set ablaze.

Sulaiman Aledeh’s tweet:

VANGUARD

