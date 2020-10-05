UNN prioritizes Senate building as top on shopping list

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, has disclosed that construction and competition of a University Senate Building was top on the list of infrastructures it wants to achieve as urgent as possible.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles Igwe said it was shameful that 60 years after the establishment of the tertiary institution, the Senate still sit at undignified places to preside over the affairs of the institution.

Igwe made the disclosure, on Monday, during a press briefing to commence week-long activities, marking the University’s 60th Founders Day anniversary.

He said that apart from other modest achievements of his administration, he was still inquisitive to change the face of the University such that he would be remembered thereafter.

He further disclosed that it was shameful that as a research institution, the University still pay over N70 million monthly electricity bill when it should have invented an alternative source of energy outside the national grid.

Igwe, however, noted that scientists and electrical engineers were currently working on producing power generating plant to serve the University community.

On the viral deterioration of the University hostels, the Vice-Chancellor noted that the pictures that recently places in the media were pictures taken five years ago, noting that a lot have changed since then.

“If you go to Franco hostels now, it’s not as bad as projected. It’s not yet Uhuru but that’s why we are partnering with private investors for building of hostels under PPP arrangement.

“It is also on record that UNN is the only first-generation University without a benefitting Senate building. As a result, the Senate of the University still meets at a make-shift venue finished with plastic seats.

“I am pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, a great alumnus of the University, has accepted to flag off and drive the Diamond jubilee capital campaign on behalf of the University,” Igwe disclosed.

