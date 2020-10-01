Unity schools resume on Oct 11

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has approved the reopening of the 104 unity schools in the country for October 11.

The Minister of Education, Dr Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this yesterday, said the approval was for Junior Secondary School and Senior Secondary School.

He said the action was to enable students who had been at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic to complete their academic session which would end in December.

The minister advised that COVID-19 protocols should be strictly observed in the schools to prevent spread of the pandemic among students.

“However, schools that have not concluded their 2nd term examination should round off and commence 3rd term immediately which is expected to end in December,” he said.

