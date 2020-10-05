Unity Bank celebrates staff, customers; rolls out rewards to mark 2020 Customer Service Week

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s retail lender, Unity Bank Plc has kick-started programmes for 2020 Customer Service Week celebration to reward staff and teams that have created an exceptional customer service experience in the Bank.

The 2020 Customer Service Week is a week-long event which will be celebrated from October 5 – 9 across the lender’s over 200 branch networks in Nigeria.

The theme of this year’s s year’s Customer Service Week is: “Dream Team” and it is to reflect the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers.

As part of activities to mark the week’s celebration, all branches of the Bank will engage in several activities aimed at making the celebration exciting and memorable. There have also been several activities lined up to reward outstanding teams across all branches and units of the Bank within the week.

Also, Unity Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, will be engaging directly with the customers within the week to personally appreciate their continuous patronage and assure them of more reliable services and customer-centric business.

Commenting on the programmes, Mrs Somefun, said that “in the recent past, the Bank initiated a dynamic customer services experience strategy which enabled the Bank and customers to adjust quickly to the new normal caused by the pandemic”.

With an increasing focus on digital strategy, the Bank has continued to prioritise the customer over the past few years. This, it has achieved, through introducing innovative digital products such as the USSD banking *7799# in local languages, and mobile banking solution, UniFi which have boosted customers’ access to the Bank’s services, while facilitating convenience.

These electronic banking channels are constantly updated with new and exciting features to put the customers first and make their banking experiences top-notch in the industry.

Speaking on this year’s Customer Service Week, Chief Customer Service Officer, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Titilayo Abraham said: “Over the past two decades, Unity Bank has maintained a sterling customer service record and will continue to strive to maintain this. With our dynamic and vibrant customer care team, we shall continue to put our customers at the heart of our business operations.”

“The evolving business landscape requires a dynamic approach to customer service and we will continue to evolve with these trends to cater to all nuances of change in customer behaviour to guarantee excellent customer service in the years ahead,” she added.

