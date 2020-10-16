Umar Farouq flags off first ever grant for rural women program in Plateau

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has launched the one off payment of a special Grant for rural women in Plateau state.

Over one hundred and fifty thousand women will receive a one-off special grant of twenty thousand naira each in all the 774 local government councils.

On her maiden launch of the special funds distribution held at the Banquet hall, Government House, the minister said the grant was a one-off disbursement to rural women to mark the International Day of Rural Women.

“Since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2015, Government has been paying more attention to protecting and promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country. This informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for enhancing social inclusion.

“The Grant for Rural Women programme was introduced to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the Buhari Administration, including the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria.

“The grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities. It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance their food security, and generally contribute towards improving their living standard”.

Umar Farouq also also thanked the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen for her contributions in ensuring a smooth take- off of the program in Plateau state and also used the opportunity to present assorted grains from the National Food Reserve, approved by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR as palliative for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the restriction of movement to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Food items presented to the state include 71 trailer load of Maize, Sorghum and Millet to cater to 294,199 households.

Earlier, the Governor of Plateau State Dr Simon Bako Lalong expressed immense gratitude to the minister for her visit to the state. He acknowledged the role of women in the society especially the rural women.

“This palliative will assist vulnerable people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters like conflict and flood. This occasion is unique because it also features the disbursement of cash transfer to 500 rural women to mark the International Day of Rural Women. I am also delighted to note that 3005 pregnant and lactating women In Plateau state are currently receiving an additional five thousand naira as top-up of the Conditional Cash Transfer. This will go a long way in improving the lives of women and children in Plateau state particularly their health and economic empowerment”.

Governor Lalong noted that 26,004 vulnerable households in Plateau state were already receiving the Cash Transfer of N10,00 bi-monthly while 47,000 others await payment. He said the state has 231,870 households on the State Social Register with 877,301 individual households. He appealed to the federal government to extend other social and intervention programs to capture those on the waiting list.

The theme for this year’s International Day of Rural Women is “Building rural women’s resilience in the wake of COVID-19”.

