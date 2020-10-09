Ughelli SARS Protest: 7 arrested, 5 exotic cars impounded

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with Thursday’s clash between a team of policemen and some protesters in the wake of the End SARS Protest in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The clash had led to the death of a police corporal, Stanley Etaga, and an unidentified protester with the protesters taking away the AK47 rifle of the slain policeman and his ammunition.

Security sources from the Ughelli Police Area Command told Saturday Vanguard that five exotic cars belonging to the protesters were also impounded.

Though efforts to speak with the state police public relations officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya were fruitless as at the time of this report, the source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The source said: “The vehicles impounded are a red Camry spider with registration number ABJ 822 CK, a red Mercedes Benz with registration number UGH 509 KZ and a Lexus Jeep RX 330 with registration number WWR 762 TD.

Others are; a white Camry spider with registration number UGH 286 KZ, a green Lexus Jeep RX 330 with registration number WWR 341 KL.

On efforts towards recovering the snatched rifle of the slain policeman, the source said: “We are currently on an intelligence-led and will surely recover the arm and ammunition and arrest the culprit who snatched it.”

