UEFA clears fans to return, capacity limit set at 30 per cent

UEFA has given the green light for a partial return of fans at matches, starting with international games next week.

The governing body on Thursday announced that stadiums will be allowed to let supporters in for UEFA fixtures, though there will be a limit of 30 per cent of stadium capacity set.

No away support will be permitted to attend until further notice and gates will only be opened if allowed under local rules.

A gradual return of crowds can start at the upcoming national team matches, then for Champions League and Europa League games in the group stages.

The UEFA executive committee made the decision after a successful pilot at the Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest on September 24.

Social distancing will be mandatory for fans and precautionary measures such as wearing masks will be required in accordance with local regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “Today’s decision is a sensible first step which puts fans’ health first and respects the laws in each country.

“While we all face a common enemy in COVID, different countries have different approaches and different challenges at any given moment.

“This decision allows much more local flexibility to deal with admitting fans than was previously the case, always respecting the assessment of local authorities.

“Twenty-seven countries on the continent already allow fans to some extent. This decision will allow for a coherent approach on a country-by-country basis and not on a competition-by-competition basis which was sometimes difficult to understand for fans.

“In these difficult times, it is important to bring more hope and passion back into the lives of football fans and we urge them to behave appropriately and respect sanitary measures in place for their own health and for the health of their fellow club or national team supporters.”

