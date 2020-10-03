Udu Councillors endorses Jite Brown for second term

Serving Councillors in Udu local Government Area of Delta State has also declared support for the candidacy of the incumbent Chairman of Udu Local Government Council Hon Jite Brown for a second term ahead of the Delta State Local government elections.

The councillors which include Hon C T Kolodi ward 1, Ufuomaefe Baloko ward 2, Emmanuel Owholo ward 3, Sylvester Kpokpo ward 5, Gowon Ogheneovo ward 6, Faith Emetejitaiye ward 13, Onyinye Ogaga ward 14, Alex Yeluvwe ward 15, Victor Akpojotor ward 16, Henry Ughwujohwovwo ward 17, Charity Egbo ward 18, Ayoro Akpojotor ward 19, Hon. Henry Ughujovwo (ward 17), Hon Alex Kpedo (Ward 15) and Hon. Victor Akpojotor (ward 16) noted that the administration of the Council boss has brought peace, development to Udu.

They commended the council boss leadership role in developing udu despite the financial challenges .

“We are openly declaring our support for Hon Jite brown second term bid .Our support is based on his leadership qualities which has brought peace , development to our local government.We have worked with him and still working with him , so we can testify of his achievementsWe need him to continue with the developmental strides recorded in Udu “

Speaking further they said the administration of Hon Jite brown has witnessed a total transformation in most key areas like health, education, security, empowerment and infrastructural development.

“Jite brown is dedicated to duty as council chairman and he has empowered alot of our people in becoming job creators.

As we commend and declare our support for him, we must also commend the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over completed projects in Udu local government.”