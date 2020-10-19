Kindly Share This Story:

A 2019 presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, and a Zikist, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has advised the protesting Nigerian youths to simply prioritise their demands from the present administration on the full implementation of either 2005/2014 national conference report or a sovereign national conference.

Udeogaranya opined that Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution was not the people’s constitution and not binding on Nigerians, coupled with the fact that the templates of Nigeria Amalgamation of 1914 have reached its 100 years zenith in 2014.

He said: “It has, therefore, become fraudulent for any government to be formed and run on the existing 1999 Constitution when the Nigerian people did not at any event known by history, authored the document.

“The aforementioned document preamble commenced with “We The People”, a striking falsehood, which should not be allowed to stand.”

Udeogaranya maintained that “the youth can push for the birthing of a new Nigeria with the full implementation of either 2005, 2014 national conference output, or a sovereign national conference, instead of flimsy or symptomatic issues emanating from a sick-unto-death nation.”

He stressed that “President Buhari, the National Assembly, state governors, governments at all levels and all well-meaning Nigerians should take this one in a life time opportunity to give a rebirth to a national configuration that will meet the demands of our many generations unborn.”

