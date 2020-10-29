Udala FC of Anambra wins AIFL Season 4 playoffs to emerge champions

Kindly Share This Story:

Udala FC of Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra have won the Anambra Independent Football League (AIFL) Season 4 playoffs to emerge champions for three consecutive seasons.

AIFL is an amateur football league in Anambra, organised and managed by private football technocrats under the chairmanship of Rev. Fr Coach Obinna Dike of the Catholic Diocese of Awka.

The playoffs concluded on Wednesday night featured four clubs, including Udala FC, DOSAD FA, Rangel FC and Ozalla FC.

Udala, now three consecutive winners of the league achieved the feat on superior goal difference after playing 2-2 with DOSAD Football Academy, the runners up in the last game of the playoffs held at NEROS Stadium, Nanka.

Udala defeated Ozalla FC 1-0 and Rangel FC 2-0 in the first and second games respectively, while DOSAD FA beat Ozalla FC and Rangel by 1-0 respectively to earn the second place.

Rangel FC who was third on the log had a walkover against Ozalla FC in their last fixture.

Philip Udala, Chairman of Udala FC, who expressed happiness that his team won the AIFL Cup for keeps, applauded the organisers of the league for their consistency and professionalism.

He said the AIFL provided a robust platform for club sides and players in Anambra to develop themselves for national competitions, adding that it deserved all the support it could get.

He pleaded with other teams in the league to exhibit discipline on and off the field of play, noting that there was a need for referees to exercise better control of games by using the appropriate cards to caution players when necessary.

On his part, Dike congratulated all the teams that took part in the game for their commitment.

Dike, who is the Director of DOSAD Sports Academy, owners of DOSAD FA, promised that the Season 5 of the League would be better.

“I want to congratulate Udala FC, the AIFL season 4 champions on their victory They have won the trophy three years back to back.

“I also want to congratulate DOSAD FA, they put up quite a good fight to become runners up back to back and also the entire AIFL which has shown leadership about the way for grassroots football development,” he said.

Vanguard

