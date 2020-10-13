UBTH boosts digital health services in Edo State

Kindly Share This Story:

Partners Outpost Health platform

By Sola Ogundipe

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, is launching digital health services to over four million people across Edo state courtesy of the Outpost Health Platform.

Disclosing this to Vanguard in a chat, the Chief Executive Officer, Outpost Health, Dr. Didi Emokpare, said the revolutionary healthcare delivery platform will increase access to affordable, quality, next-generation healthcare for all citizens of Edo State, and Nigeria at large.

Emokpare said: “Outpost Health will power the Virtual Care Services of UBTH by providing its proprietary, privacy-compliant, secure digital health platform accessible from any internet-connected device.

“Through the UBTH Virtual Care Service, patients are empowered with confidential 24/7 access to the platform, which includes online video visits, electronic medical records, health-tracking tools, a digital health wallet and educational resources.”

The Service benefits patients, healthcare providers, and the healthcare system by enabling online consultations between patients and their UBTH doctors or other health professionals, safely and conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

Emokpare said: “Over 400 doctors and health professionals at the health institution will be provided access to clinical tools to facilitate innovative healthcare delivery and improve data-driven clinical outcomes.

“By delivering a seamless, cashless payment experience for patients and staff, the UBTH Virtual Care Services is designed to provide a real-time Artificial Intelligence-enhanced data and analytics portal, which offers administrative insights, clinical metrics, epidemic predictive capabilities, etc.” Outpost Healthcare is an award-winning Canadian based Physician-led digital health organisation connecting a global community of patients to trusted healthcare providers via video consults, integrated medical records, and personalised health management resources.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: