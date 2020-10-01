Uba Sani hails Nigerians for resilience at Independence

Kindly Share This Story:

…Seeks support for Buhari

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central has called on Nigerians to continue supporting the incumbent administration, saying ” the Buhari Administration needs our total support as it grapples with the challenges of managing the economy in a time of COVID-19.”

The Senator in his Independence message entitled “Nigeria at 60: A resilient and committed people will surely overcome”, saluted fellow compatriots on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

According to him ” ours has been a journey of successes, missed opportunities, challenges and reverses. But like the innovative and resilient people that we are, we have weathered many storms and have remained on the path to growth and sustainable development.”

“Our founding fathers had dreams of a prosperous Nigeria. They made their contributions and looked up to the new generation to consolidate on their achievements. They gave us the compass to navigate through the difficult terrain that is Nigeria. We failed to hold tenaciously to the values they bequeathed to us. Ethno-religious tolerance have deserted many of our communities. Love for one another is in short supply. Governance as service is hardly embraced. We hardly place the people at the center of development. Forgiveness has become a luxury. The question on many people’s lips is how did we come to this sorry pass?”

“But hope is not lost. President Muhammadu Buhari is totally committed to the enthronement of a new national ethos of integrity in service. He is determined to root out corruption which is a fragrant violation of the people’s right to development.

“The President and his team are working assiduously to ensure that our economy survives the disruptions occasioned by the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic. Stimulus packages have been rolled out to cushion the effect of the pandemic on poor and vulnerable Nigerians, and their businesses. The Buhari Administration needs our total support as it grapples with the challenges of managing the economy in a time of COVID-19.”

“Our dear Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has been leading from the front in this difficult times. He has not wavered in his developmental drive. Critical sectors like education, health and agriculture are getting his full attention. He has been working with critical stakeholders and security agencies to bring the insecurity situation in Kaduna State under control. We must stand with and behind our Governor to return Kaduna State to the path of peace and prosperity.”

“On this auspicious occasion, I salute my constituents, the great people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District. I have done my best to fulfil the contract between us. I have sponsored high impact bills and moved motions in the Senate. I have promptly responded to distress calls from my constituents. I made efforts to lessen the difficulties faced by my constituents at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. I have intervened in the areas of healthcare, education and agriculture. I have engaged with the State Government and security agencies on strategies to arrest the rising insecurity in some parts of our constituency.”

“Going forward, I will initiate more bills that would help empower our people and reposition the area economically. Our people deserve no less. They have kept faith with me. Their support has been total. I will not rest on my oars until our constituency becomes the envy of all.”

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, I urge our countrymen and women to keep hope alive. The current challenges and difficulties will give way to a better Nigeria. We must embrace peace and support our leaders for progress to be made. Happy 60th Independence Anniversary,” he said.

