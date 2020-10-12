Breaking News
Two middle aged men commit suicide

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Two middle aged men, Tyoaka Tyosue and Alumun Igbaze have allegedly committed suicide in two separate locations in Daudu and Mbaayilamo, Mbaadi in Guma and Buruku Local Government Areas of Benue state respectively.

Vanguard gathered from eyewitnesses that the lifeless body of the said Tyoaka Tyosue was Monday morning found hanging in the classroom of a school in Daudu.

Igbaze on the other hand was Sunday evening found hanging on a tree at Mbaayilamo, Buruku LGA.

Though details of both cases were still sketchy at press time and the motive for both incidents were yet to be ascertained as none of the victims, whose family members have already recovered their remains, left any suicide notes.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive details of both incidents.

