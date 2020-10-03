Two dead in Osun auto accident

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Two persons were on Saturday reported dead in a fatal auto accident that occurred along the Ife-Ilesa road, in Osun State. Osu Junction, Osun State.

The accident which occurred a Osu junction along the expressway also left nine other persons with various degrees of injuries.

The accident occurred around 9:05 am involved one Mazda bus, with registration number KJA 393 XA with four male and five female passengers.

According to the Osun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kudirat Ibrahim, the two dead victims have been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital morgue.

She added that the injured victims were also taken to Obafemi Awolowo University teaching hospital for treatment.

Vanguard

