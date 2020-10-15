Two corps members to repeat service year in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Two outgoing National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members are to repeat their service year for various offences in Kano State.

The State Coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Tata Mohammad disclosed this during the low-keyed passing out parade of the 2019 Batch C Stream One Corp members in the state.

Mohammad said nine others also got extension of their service year.

According to her, “A total number of 1,996 Corp members passed out, which comprised 1,197 males and 798 females.

“Nine Corp members were given an extension of the service year while two would repeat the service year, all for different offences.

“One corp member passed away last week as a result of health challenges,” the Coordinator said.

Hajiya Mohammad advised the outgoing Corps members to be good ambassadors of the nation wherever they found themselves in the future.

“We appealed to you to utilize the skills acquisition training to utilize training acquired during the orientation training aimed at becoming self relent.

“Two Corps members were awarded with letters of recommendation for their outstanding performances in the aspect of enlightenment on covid 19, at Tarauni local government area of Kano state,” the coordinator however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

