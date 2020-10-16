Breaking News
Twitter creates #EndSARS emoji in solidarity for Nigerian youths’ protest

Victor Ogunyinka

After a minor set back, social media app, Twitter, has created an emoji for the #EndSARS protest ongoing across Nigerian states.

There was an uneasy calm late hours of Thursday when social media app, Twitter reportedly crashed as many could not refresh and get updates.

It was however noticed that an emoji of a tight fist now accompanies the EndSARS hashtag, of course, Nigerian youths are ecstatic about the development showering unreserved praises on the Twitter manager led by CEO Jack.

Nigerian youths have been protesting the inhumane treatment of the now-disbanded Special Anto-Robbery Squad (SARS) arm of the Nigeria Police that has led to marathon protests in some flashpoints across Nigeria.

The protest has now gained global recognition as some institutions across the world have lent their support to the protest.

Vanguard

