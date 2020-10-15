Trump’s son, Baron recovers from COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

U.S. President Donald Trump’s youngest child, Baron, also contracted COVID-19 but has recovered, according to his mother and First Lady, Melania Trump.

In an article on the official website of the White House titled, “My personal experience with COVID-19,” Mrs Trump also disclosed that she had also tested negative.

“It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received: I tested positive for COVID-19.

“To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news.

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?”.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.

“In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.

“He has since tested negative,” she said.

The First Lady said days after her diagnosis, she started having a “roller coaster” of symptoms including body aches, cough and headaches.

She advocated healthy lifestyle for everyone, noting that a “balanced diet, fresh air, and vitamins really are vital to keep our bodies healthy”.

However, she opted for more of natural treatment through vitamins and healthy food, according to her.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: